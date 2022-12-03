Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on December 02, 2022, at 07:20 AM, a fatal crash occurred on US 385, 5 miles south of Andrews.

Officials determined that Aaron Alfedo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, was traveling southbound on US 385 and veered off the roadway to the east. The driver then oversteered causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and the passenger, identified as Fabian Terceno, 40, was ejected from the vehicle.

Bustillos and Terceno were transported to Permian Regional Medical Center where Terceno later died from his injuries.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

