Monahans coach helping Loboes repeat success from his playing days

The Monahans High School football team is in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans High School football team is in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. That team made it to the State Final Four, before losing.

Brandon Jones was a guard on that 2011 team, and now he’s the Monahans offensive line coach.

Watch the video above to hear from Coach Jones and the Loboes.

Monahans (10-3) takes on Glen Rose (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

