Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run

By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s wonderland and junior achievement of midland are teaming up for the nighttime jingle bell run

The 5k event raises money for junior achievement, a nonprofit that helps promote entrepreneurship among young people.

If you participate you will also get to run alongside a celebrity, that’s because Miss. Cayce’s sponsored Santa Clause to run in this event.

All in all the event organizers say they just want people to have a good time.

“People are so festive and they get out there with their all their get up and we have light-up everything and hats, and all kinds of cool stuff to wear, and you know people dressed up their dogs and put their kids in strollers,” says Kathy Harrison, Co-Owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland.

If you want to participate you can drop by Miss Cayce’s between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event begins Saturday evening in the Grassland Estates.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department investigating murder
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run
Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90’s, and now...
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day
There will be holiday festivities throughout the crawl
Midland AF’s Holiday Art Crawl is tomorrow
Midland AF hosting holiday art crawl