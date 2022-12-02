Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s wonderland and junior achievement of midland are teaming up for the nighttime jingle bell run

The 5k event raises money for junior achievement, a nonprofit that helps promote entrepreneurship among young people.

If you participate you will also get to run alongside a celebrity, that’s because Miss. Cayce’s sponsored Santa Clause to run in this event.

All in all the event organizers say they just want people to have a good time.

“People are so festive and they get out there with their all their get up and we have light-up everything and hats, and all kinds of cool stuff to wear, and you know people dressed up their dogs and put their kids in strollers,” says Kathy Harrison, Co-Owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland.

If you want to participate you can drop by Miss Cayce’s between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event begins Saturday evening in the Grassland Estates.

