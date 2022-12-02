Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department.

Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.

McSparran may not look like it, but he’s 96 years old, and instead of retiring and relaxing at home, he decided to volunteer for the Midland Police.

Mcsparran accepted his certificate with his wife present as well as MPD and Midland mayor elect Lori Blong.

McSparran says he thought he was just coming in to receive an award, and didn’t expect the people he’s worked with to be present.

“I’m just flabbergasted. I don’t understand all I did was volunteer and just the number of people that are here to honor is just beyond my imagination,” said McSparran.

The citizens on patrol program is a volunteer program that allows residents to help during large community activities.

Midland Police officer Chane Blandford says whether it was a big accident on the highway, or a lost child, McSparran would be called up and immediately be patrolling.

“This is a gentleman who has been around for a very long time. He’s in his 90′s, and he’s tech savvy. He knows how to work the radios. I mean you can’t ask for a better volunteer and helper,” said Blandford.

Blandford says McSparran is an inspiration and hopes his story can motivate more people to volunteer.

McSparran and his wife Doris McSparran have been married for 20 years, and he says he loves working with her.

“Well she helps serve with me, and she encourages me in everything I do,” said McSparran.

McSparran says he plans to continue to volunteer at MPD.

