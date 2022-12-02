Midland AF’s Holiday Art Crawl is tomorrow

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking for something fun to do tomorrow night, Midland AF is hosting a holiday themed art crawl.

The crawl showcases about 30 local artists while giving people the chance to listen and participate in fun holiday festivities.

The Midland AF Holiday Art Crawl takes place tomorrow from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Friday crawl includes seven local businesses in Midland: The Hand Cafe, Blue Door, Velvet Mesquite, the FaFa Gallery, Eccentric Brewing Co, Texas Sun Winery and Midland Yoga Works.

“I think that being an artist and deciding to show your work to people is hard and so we’ve tried to create an approachable and fun opportunity to do just that,” said Founder Stacy Livingston.

There will be a special holiday theme at each location, all of which will showcase local artists.

Each crawl location will have a donation bin for people to donate food to the West Texas Food Bank.

Holiday festivities at some of the stores will range from hot chocolate bars, to live music, complimentary food and drinks, galleries, prizes and drink specials.

“It provides an opportunity for families or single people, transitory workers that have just come into town to seek out things that they might not otherwise have done and to really explore Midland,” said Livingston.

You can still RSVP to the crawl on the Midland AF website.

This is the last art crawl of 2022, the next will be in March .

“Supporting local businesses is a big deal also supporting local art and giving more visibility to the artists in our community, having an opportunity for the community to get out and people of all ages from all over the place we’ve found have enjoyed it so that’s been really satisfying,” said Livingston.

If you are a local artist and would like to be involved in future art crawls you can reach out to Midland AF to become involved.

