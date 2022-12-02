Man pleads guilty to cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks for 20-plus years

A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks meant for his mother...
A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks meant for his mother who died in 1994.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By Matt Woods and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks that were being sent for his deceased mother.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994.

Her death was not reported to the administration at that time.

Authorities said a bank account was established in 1998 to directly deposit Bagley’s mother’s benefits.

According to the attorney’s office, Bagley admitted to continually cashing the checks that were meant for his mother for over two decades that totaled nearly $200,000.

KMOV reports Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned his mother was not using her Medicare benefits.

The 62-year-old reportedly then closed the bank account and got a check for the remaining balance after the Social Security Administration sent a letter trying to contact his mother.

Bagley is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023. He has been ordered to repay the money while facing up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department investigating murder
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, visit...
Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner
Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90’s, and now...
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day
There will be holiday festivities throughout the crawl
Midland AF’s Holiday Art Crawl is tomorrow
Midland AF hosting holiday art crawl
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
‘Regret is not rape,’ Weinstein lawyer says in closing