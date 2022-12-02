Landgraf files tax legislation

Landgraf
Landgraf(Office of Brooks Landgraf)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed two seperate tax bills.

HB 159 reinstates the requirement on local taxing entities that any proposed changes to property tax rates be published in local newspapers. HB 187 requires ballot measures for the approval to issue bonds or other public debt to be submitted for vote only during a November election, removing the option to vote on debt during lower turnout elections.

“HB 159 and HB 187 aim to provide more transparency for this entire process,” Landgraf said. “HB 159 will help ensure rural Texans have access to information regarding proposed changes in their property tax rates regardless of their access to the internet, and passage of HB 187 will guarantee that debt proposals are only offered when voter turnout is highest. These might be small steps, but they are steps in the right direction in the best interest of every Texas taxpayer.”

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature will convene for the 88th Texas Legislative Session on January 10, 2023. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate may file bills for the 2023 legislative session as early as November 14, 2022.

