Driver dies in fiery crash in Pecos County

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2016 Semi-Truck was traveling south in the northbound lane on FM 1053 when he crashed into a 2022 semi-driving north.

The driver of the 2016 semi, Jorge Marin, 45, died at the scene after his vehicle caught fire and burned.

The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

Texas DPS says they are unsure why Marin was traveling south in the northbound lane.

