CEO of Twitter Elon Musk changes Twitters Covid-19 Policy

Local politician reacts to Twitter changes
By Tyler Poglitsch
Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Billionaire Elon musk took over Twitter just a few months ago and under his reign, several accounts have been unbanned including president Donald Trump.

Musk has also changed Twitter’s misinformation policies.

Since January 2020 just under 12 million accounts were challenged, 11,230 accounts were suspended and just under 100,000 thousand tweets were removed because of misinformation.

Congressman August Pfluger reached out to Elon Musk to extend his support on the latest changes to the app and asked what more Musk plans on doing.

“Because one day you see something that they say is false and the next day maybe it’s true according to them. The first amendment doesn’t work like that” said August Pfluger, U.S. Representative for Texas’s 11th Congressional Distric

Pfluger would also add,

“We sent a letter to Elon Musk after he acquired Twitter asking him what efforts the United States Government has made in contacting Twitter to either censor content or to prevent American people from knowing the full story,” said August Pfluger, U.S. Representative for Texas’s 11th Congressional District

Congressman Pfluger is looking forward to hearing back from Musk and helping to protect first amendment rights.

“And if there is collusion between the government and some of these social media companies like Twitter or others, we want to know about it,” said Pfluger

