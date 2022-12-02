CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/3/22

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/2/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/3/22: A cold front arriving early on Saturday will bring a taste of Winter chill back to the forecast as gusty northeast winds move in. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Saturday but it looks like just partly cloudy skies and less wind by time for the Parade of Lights in Odessa in the evening.

Milder weather looks to be on the way for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Rain chances will be on the increase by mid-week thanks to another cold front and an upper-level disturbance.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Driver dies in fiery crash in Pecos County
Fatal car crash
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
Landgraf
Landgraf files tax legislation
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22