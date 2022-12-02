ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/3/22: A cold front arriving early on Saturday will bring a taste of Winter chill back to the forecast as gusty northeast winds move in. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Saturday but it looks like just partly cloudy skies and less wind by time for the Parade of Lights in Odessa in the evening.

Milder weather looks to be on the way for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Rain chances will be on the increase by mid-week thanks to another cold front and an upper-level disturbance.

