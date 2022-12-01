San Antonio man currently running through Texas to support recovering addicts

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A San Antonio native is currently running across Texas to promote an organization that helps people recovering from alcoholism and drugs.

Kenneth Anderlitch brought the idea to run across Texas to one of the executive directors of pay it forward, and now his journey has brought him to West Texas.

Anderlitch struggled throughout his life with drugs and alcohol. As well as being homeless and spending time in jail. Now, Anderlitch is going to be seven years sober this weekend.

He had help from the organization, Pay it Forward SA, to help him with his living situation while he was recovering.

“I came to my conclusion that I have a problem, and that’s when I made that phone call to reach out to sober living and recovery” said Anderlitch.

Pay it Forward provides recovery support and sober living facilities to help rebuild people’s lives.

Chief Executive for Pay it Forward SA, Hamilton Barton, says when Anderlitch approached him about this run, he thought he was insane.

“This is just crazy. We’re in the middle of West Texas, supporting a guy running across Texas. I mean, that’s an amazing adventure,” said Barton.

It’s an adventure that Barton decided to join him on.

Anderlitch plans to run from El Paso to Logans Port, Louisiana and expected to run 850 miles in total.

He hopes telling his story can help others who might be going through something similar.

“Just want to be able to have this express to others that recovery is possible through their own means,” said Anderlitch.

Anderlitch jogs 40-55 miles a day to make this possible.

He was in Monahans today and will pass through Midland/Odessa over the next few days.

Anderlitch says he wants to do this run to give exposure and support to pay it forward, and if want to get in contact with this organization, click here.

