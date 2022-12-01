Odessa High’s Carreon commits to Texas Tech

Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon committed to play football at Texas Tech University on Thursday.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon committed to play football at Texas Tech University on Thursday. Carreon announced his decision on social media.

The 6-foot-6 Carreon holds almost all of the OHS school receiving records. He had over 1000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns this fall, on his way to being selected First Team All-District in 2-6A.

Carreon is only a junior, so he has all of next season to improve on that performance, and break more records in the 2023 season.

Watch the video above to see Carreon in action.

