Midland Police Department investigating murder

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Midland Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at around 5 p.m., the MPD and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive about a gunshot victim.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime Scene Unit were then sent to the scene. A 17-year-old boy had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The next of kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

