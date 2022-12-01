Man sentenced for indencent exposure

Wilkes was sentence to 90 days in the Ector County Jail and a $1000 fine.
Mug of Russell Jay Wilkes
Mug of Russell Jay Wilkes(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Russell Jay Wilkes, 55, was found guilty this morning of indecent exposure,a Class B misdemeanor.

He was charged with exposing himself to a restaraunt employee through the drive thru line.

The punishment range for a Class B Misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail and a fine not above $2000 and if appilcable the sentence could be probated.

Wilkes has been ordered to start his sentence on Jan.3, 2023.

