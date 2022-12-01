Local companies are making sure kids in West Texas are warm this Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -When it comes to Christmas time every kid’s dream is to either get that new race car or that new Barbie house but for some kids, all they want is to stay warm this winter.

Because of that Heritage USA and One Accord for Kids, the Attic Foster network, and the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services are doing their part in making sure no child is left in the cold.

One Accord for Kids has been doing the giving tree for 3 years. Their original idea was when covid hit. They wanted to help kids have a great Christmas.

Heritage USA came to One Accord for Kids asking to partner with them and instead of gifts for kids, they wanted to go in a different direction by making sure all kids get gloves, scarves, hats, and more.

“It meant a lot to us that they were willing to step in and help out these kids in West Texas winter,” said Matt Waller, One Accord Associate Director

This is the first year that Heritage USA has partnered with One Accord for Kids.

“Many things are going on in the community with the kids. More focused on toys, sometimes we tend to forget some of the necessities that are actually needed for the children and so by providing scarfs, mittens and hats and stuff we felt that’s going to be something of value to give to the kids during the Christmas season” said Augustine Rodriguez, President, and CEO of Heritage USA.

At the moment the Texas Department of Family Protection Services is helping 300 kids be warm this winter and that number is expected to grow.

“So as of right now based on the numbers of forms we’ve gotten back for children for this particular service there are 300 approximately that we are already getting ready and that does not include any new removals or any new cases that come in so that number will increase throughout this month as we get new cases,” said Maddison Bacon, Faith-Based and Community Engagement Specialist

If interested in helping kids there are trees at the Music City Mall in front of the express store, Heritage USA off of Wadley Avenue in Midland and one in the Midland Mall or you can contact One Accord for Kids at 432-279-0278 to see how you can help.

