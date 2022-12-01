Local companies are making sure kids in West Texas are warm this Christmas

Heritage USA and One Accord for Kids, the Attic Foster network, and the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services are doing their part in making sure no child is left in the cold.
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -When it comes to Christmas time every kid’s dream is to either get that new race car or that new Barbie house but for some kids, all they want is to stay warm this winter.

Because of that Heritage USA and One Accord for Kids, the Attic Foster network, and the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services are doing their part in making sure no child is left in the cold.

One Accord for Kids has been doing the giving tree for 3 years. Their original idea was when covid hit. They wanted to help kids have a great Christmas.

Heritage USA came to One Accord for Kids asking to partner with them and instead of gifts for kids, they wanted to go in a different direction by making sure all kids get gloves, scarves, hats, and more.

“It meant a lot to us that they were willing to step in and help out these kids in West Texas winter,” said Matt Waller, One Accord Associate Director

This is the first year that Heritage USA has partnered with One Accord for Kids.

“Many things are going on in the community with the kids. More focused on toys, sometimes we tend to forget some of the necessities that are actually needed for the children and so by providing scarfs, mittens and hats and stuff we felt that’s going to be something of value to give to the kids during the Christmas season” said Augustine Rodriguez, President, and CEO of Heritage USA.

At the moment the Texas Department of Family Protection Services is helping 300 kids be warm this winter and that number is expected to grow.

“So as of right now based on the numbers of forms we’ve gotten back for children for this particular service there are 300 approximately that we are already getting ready and that does not include any new removals or any new cases that come in so that number will increase throughout this month as we get new cases,” said Maddison Bacon, Faith-Based and Community Engagement Specialist

If interested in helping kids there are trees at the Music City Mall in front of the express store, Heritage USA off of Wadley Avenue in Midland and one in the Midland Mall or you can contact One Accord for Kids at 432-279-0278 to see how you can help.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Kenneth Anderlitch brought the idea to run across Texas to one of the executive directors of...
San Antonio man currently running through Texas to support recovering addicts
The design for the cross has it laid on its side
Pecos residents upset over design of a cross in new Reeves Regional Health Hospital
Pecos residents upset over cross in new Reeves Regional Health chapel
Pecos residents upset over cross in new Reeves Regional Health chapel
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/30/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/1/22