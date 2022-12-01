CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/1/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos.

Another cold front looks to arrive on Saturday dropping temperatures back in the 50s...but not much in the way of rain is expected. Be sure to bundle up for all of the Christmas events over the next few days...especially for the Parade of Lights in Odessa Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department investigating murder
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

Monahans coach helping Loboes repeat success from his playing days
CEO of Twitter Elon Musk changes Twitters Covid-19 Policy
CEO of Twitter Elon Musk changes Twitters Covid-19 Policy
Odessa High’s Carreon commits to Texas Tech
Mug of Russell Jay Wilkes
Man sentenced for indencent exposure