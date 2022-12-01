CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos.

Another cold front looks to arrive on Saturday dropping temperatures back in the 50s...but not much in the way of rain is expected. Be sure to bundle up for all of the Christmas events over the next few days...especially for the Parade of Lights in Odessa Saturday evening.

