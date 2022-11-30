TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights

parade of lights map
parade of lights map(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.

Please be mindful of these traffic interruptions and plan accordingly

