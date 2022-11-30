Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s

Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot(Ector County District Attorney's Office)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions.

The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10 years in prison. However, the punishment range was increased to 2 to 20 years in prison due to Keneson’s criminal history.

