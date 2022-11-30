Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

