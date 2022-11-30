Hogan Park pipeline replacement project to begin in December

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Centurion Pipeline is scheduled to begin its pipeline replacement project in Hogan Park in December.

This will affect the use of several baseball fields in the southwest corner of the park.

There will be times during the project when Redfern Parkway will be closed to thru traffic. Parking to the east of the Baseball fields will be accessed from N. Lamesa Rd. Sibley Circle Parkway which runs in front of the Sibley Nature Center and the Hispanic Cultural Center, leading to the dog parks and playground, will remain open as they were in this area.

According to the City of Midland, removal of the lines will start at the beginning of December, installation of the polylines will begin mid-January to early February, and Crude lines will be installed in late April.

The entire project is estimated to be finished in the first week of June 2023.

