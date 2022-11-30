Hogan Park pipeline replacement project to begin in December

An aerial view of Hogan park in Midland, TX.
An aerial view of Hogan park in Midland, TX.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Centurion Pipeline is scheduled to begin its pipeline replacement project in Hogan Park in December.

This will affect the use of several baseball fields in the southwest corner of the park.

There will be times during the project when Redfern Parkway will be closed to thru traffic. Parking to the east of the Baseball fields will be accessed from N. Lamesa Rd. Sibley Circle Parkway which runs in front of the Sibley Nature Center and the Hispanic Cultural Center, leading to the dog parks and playground, will remain open as they were in this area.

According to the City of Midland, removal of the lines will start at the beginning of December, installation of the polylines will begin mid-January to early February, and Crude lines will be installed in late April.

The entire project is estimated to be finished in the first week of June 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Meth Presidio
CBP Seizes Fentanyl and Methamphetamine at Presidio Port
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
parade of lights map
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the fourth migrant death in detention since...
Customs and Border Patrol officers arrest fugitive sought for aggravated sexual assault of a child