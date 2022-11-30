Family Promise of Midland helping increasing number of homeless families

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There has been a rise in homelessness in Midland and Family Promise of Midland is offering help for homeless families.

Family Promise is working hard to help the increasing number of homeless families in Midland get back on their feet.

“We have a tremendous percentage of families in Midland, Texas that are living at or below the poverty level and a lot of these families have no place else to turn,” said Executive Director Tom Miller.

The organization held an open house tonight for the community to tour their facilities and newly renovated day center.

The local nonprofit helps all types of families who are homeless.

“Family Promise is the only organization, non-profit in Midland that assists families that are homeless with one or more children under the age of 18 and the only organization that assists single moms with kids, single dads with kids or two parent families while providing housing and free child care,” said Miller.

Miller says they are seeing an increase in family homelessness and currently have a waitlist.

Miller says the reason is inflation.

“The pricing of our rent is going up here in Midland right now so the families are starting to look at renewing their leases and unfortunately it’s pricing them out so they can’t afford it any longer,” said Miller.

Last year, Family Promise expanded their day center building a five duplex complex for transition housing, doubling their capacity to serve families and they filled the duplexes in just a few months.

“The beauty of it is it shows how kind West Texans can be and how much more work we still have to do if this is almost completely full what does that tell you? That we still have work to do,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales.

Corrales says there are misconceptions about the homeless and it’s important to be kind and help out.

“How can we help them find shelter, whether it’s the Salvation Army, whether it’s here where can we help them find work, how can we help them be productive and people that are contributing versus just well that’s not my problem because at the end of the day were all Gods children and shouldn’t we all be looking out for each other?” said Corrales.

