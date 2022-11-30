CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/1/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday 12/1/22: The return of southerly winds will warm temperatures up some on Thursday as mostly sunny skies look to continue. Winds swing around to the southwest on Friday pushing temperatures close to 80 degrees in the afternoon...but that doesn’t look to last long. A strong cold front will arrive first thing Saturday morning dropping temperatures back into the 50s and a passing disturbance will also bring some areas of light rain and maybe a shower to the forecast by the evening hours.

Be sure to bundle up for all of the Christmas events over the next few days...especially for the Parade of Lights in Odessa Saturday evening.

