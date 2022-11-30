CBP Seizes Fentanyl and Methamphetamine at Presidio Port

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Presidio, intercepted 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.

“CBP officers working at Presidio remain focused and vigilant in their efforts to stop the flow of drugs at the border,” said CBP Presidio Acting Port Director Ronnie Raulston. “This is a sizeable amount of two very dangerous drugs that will not reach their intended destination.”

According to the CBP El Paso Field Office, the interception occurred on Nov. 23, when a pickup truck arrived at the Port of Presidio from Mexico. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection of screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive x-ray scan.

After a thorough search of the truck, CBP officers located multiple bundles containing 32.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.64 pounds of fentanyl.

The driver was a 55-year-old male and Mexican citizen.

The narcotics and truck were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

