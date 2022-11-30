Bonham eighth grader arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon, ECISD police arrested an 8th-grade female student at Bonham Middle School after the girl became angry and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students.

She has been charged with a class A misdemeanor Threat, Use of Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

ECISD would like to remind parents of the seriousness of making a statement like this, and that serious consequences will result from it.

