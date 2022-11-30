2 killed in small plane crash in Torrance

A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.
A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed during a landing at a Los Angeles-area a airport on Wednesday, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine Arion Lightning went down at about 11 a.m. as the pilot tried to land at Torrance Municipal Airport-Zamperini Field in suburban Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

Both people on the plane died, Torrance City Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Kevin Conlon, 35, of Torrance was working in a nearby hangar when he heard a pop. He didn’t hear any noise indicating that the plane was having trouble before it crashed, he told the Daily News.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The design for the cross has it laid on its side
Pecos residents upset over design of a cross in new Reeves Regional Health Hospital
Pecos residents upset over cross in new Reeves Regional Health chapel
Pecos residents upset over cross in new Reeves Regional Health chapel
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
Bidens, LL Cool J countdown the National Christmas Tree Lighting
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Mistrial declared in ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial