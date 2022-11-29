West Texas DJ hosts Toy Drive for kids this Christmas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa resident that goes by the name of DJ Wildman, began a toy drive to benefit kids during Christmas.

DJ Wildman says he started this toy drive for the kids that don’t wake up to a present on Christmas day, but also because of a condition he has that affects him every day.

Reasal Baucum, spends most of his time DJ-Ing at parties, but during the holidays, he likes to give back to the community by giving toys to kids in the Odessa/Abilene area.

“So, it’s a really, really big thing for me. It’s all about the kids. I do a lot of kid’s events, functions and stuff like that. So, I want to push this toy drive even more. Get more businesses around the Odessa area to jump online,” said Baucum.

Baucum had heart surgery at the age of 13 after he was diagnosed by Coarctation of the Aorta.

Which is a narrowing of the Aorta, the major blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

“Doctor’s saying that I only have a certain age to live was really scary. You never know what’s going to happen.

Baucum says at any moment he can collapse due to his condition, and he says that’s a reason he wants to push to give back to the community.

Baucum’s wife, Cecelia Baucum, says another reason they want to help families out during this time is because of inflation.

“Gas prices going up, food prices going up, food shortages, I mean shortages on everything and the cost of living it’s difficult for even two parents working decent jobs to afford stuff during Christmas,” said Cecelia.

Baucum plans to talk with the salvation army this week to set something up with them, but the main goal is to donate the toys to children whose parents are currently in jail.

If you want to know how you can help, click here.

