Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158

The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only.

The roadway is clear on open at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.