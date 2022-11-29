UTPB head football coach to be Deputy Athletic Director

UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After eight years as head football coach, Justin Carrigan will transition to a leadership position in the Athletics Department as the Deputy Athletic Director.

Vice President for Athletics, Todd Dooley, says the University will begin a nationwide search for a new head football coach.

This news comes just after Carrigan wrapped up his seventh season with the University.

Carrigan was hired in 2015 and has been the only head football coach the program has seen.

“I am proud of the impact that Justin has had, not only on our football program, but the entire University. We have benefited from his work ethic and dedication to student-athletes. I know he will provide tremendous value as he takes on this important new role for athletics,” said University President, Sandra Woodley.

“We want to thank Justin Carrigan for everything he’s done for the program since its inception,” said Dooley. “Building a football program from the ground up is no easy task, and Justin has done it with class and dignity. His efforts have not gone unnoticed in building the program’s foundation and setting them up for success in the years to come. We are excited to watch Justin excel in a new leadership role.”

Just this past season, MJ Link was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year. Victor Idusuyi had a huge year and was named the LSC Defensive Freshman of the Year.

During Carrigan’s seven seasons, the team has set several records, including a 5-0 record during a shortened 2021 spring season. The following fall, the falcons went 5-6, the best record in program history.

Carrigan also lead the Falcons to their first-ever bowl game in 2022.

