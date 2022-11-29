Things everyone should know about lung cancer even if they’ve never touched a cigarette

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the CDC, Lung Cancer is one of the most common cancers to be diagnosed.

It is also one of the fastest-spreading cancers so it’s essential to get checked regularly.

The Great American Smokeout in November is the American cancer society’s push for people to once and for all quit smoking, Midland Health is bringing awareness by helping people in the Permian basin watch out for their health by getting lung screenings.

“So anyone with lungs can get lung cancer but people who have an extensive smoking history are at higher risk of getting lung cancer so the goal of doing the lung screenings every year is so that we can catch any changes early on and then hopefully have a better outcome,” said Chasity Shelton, Patient Nurse Navigator for Midland Memorial Hospital

Smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer but can also be worsened or caused by where you live and work.

“The Permian Basin of course there’s a lot of people in the oil fields so environmental exposures can also contribute to that higher risk of lung cancer,” said Shelton

And if you are a smoker it’s best to stop now as after you take your last smoke your body immediately starts healing itself.

“From the moment you stop smoking you’ll start having small changes within a few minutes but the breathing differences and some of the reversal will generally be within the first 2 to 5 years,” said Shelton

If you would like to quit smoking, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW which is the national hotline that will get you in touch with local resources.

And if you would like to get a lung screening at Midland Memorial Hospital you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.