Permian Basin Area Foundation awards $1.7 million in grants
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,710,000 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its fall grant cycle.
Grants Administrator Raymond Williams said:
“It is a pleasure to work with these nonprofit organizations and partner with them. Our nonprofits serve so many in our communities and it is a privilege to award these grants.”
Grants were made to the following organizations:
- Addy’s Hope Adoption Agency
- Agape Counseling
- Alpine Christian School
- Alpine Humane Society
- Alpine Public Library
- Boys and Girls Club Permian Basin
- Buckner Children and Family Services
- Chinati Foundation
- Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County
- Friendship House
- High Sky Children’s Ranch
- Hillcrest School
- Manor Park
- Marfa Public Radio
- Midland Children’s Rehab Center
- Midland Education Foundation
- Mission Agape
- Odessa Chamber of Commerce
- Ozona Community Center
- Permian Basin Rehab Center
- Pink the Basin
- Safe Place of the Permian Basin
- Salvation Army of Big Spring
- Ward County Greater Works
- West Texas Food Bank
Semi-annually, the Foundation announces competitive grant awards following review of applications submitted in the spring and fall. Spring grant cycle pre-applications are due on April 1, 2023. Visit www.pbaf.org to apply.
