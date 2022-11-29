Permian Basin Area Foundation awards $1.7 million in grants

Permian Basin Area Foundation Awards $1.7 Million in Grants
Permian Basin Area Foundation Awards $1.7 Million in Grants(Mission Agape)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,710,000 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its fall grant cycle.

Grants Administrator Raymond Williams said:

“It is a pleasure to work with these nonprofit organizations and partner with them. Our nonprofits serve so many in our communities and it is a privilege to award these grants.”

Grants were made to the following organizations:

  • Addy’s Hope Adoption Agency
  • Agape Counseling
  • Alpine Christian School
  • Alpine Humane Society
  • Alpine Public Library
  • Boys and Girls Club Permian Basin
  • Buckner Children and Family Services
  • Chinati Foundation
  • Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County
  • Friendship House
  • High Sky Children’s Ranch
  • Hillcrest School
  • Manor Park
  • Marfa Public Radio
  • Midland Children’s Rehab Center
  • Midland Education Foundation
  • Mission Agape
  • Odessa Chamber of Commerce
  • Ozona Community Center
  • Permian Basin Rehab Center
  • Pink the Basin
  • Safe Place of the Permian Basin
  • Salvation Army of Big Spring
  • Ward County Greater Works
  • West Texas Food Bank

Semi-annually, the Foundation announces competitive grant awards following review of applications submitted in the spring and fall. Spring grant cycle pre-applications are due on April 1, 2023. Visit www.pbaf.org to apply.

