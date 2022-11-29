Permian Basin Area Foundation awards $1.7 million in grants

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,710,000 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its fall grant cycle.

Grants Administrator Raymond Williams said:

“It is a pleasure to work with these nonprofit organizations and partner with them. Our nonprofits serve so many in our communities and it is a privilege to award these grants.”

Grants were made to the following organizations:

Addy’s Hope Adoption Agency

Agape Counseling

Alpine Christian School

Alpine Humane Society

Alpine Public Library

Boys and Girls Club Permian Basin

Buckner Children and Family Services

Chinati Foundation

Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County

Friendship House

High Sky Children’s Ranch

Hillcrest School

Manor Park

Marfa Public Radio

Midland Children’s Rehab Center

Midland Education Foundation

Mission Agape

Odessa Chamber of Commerce

Ozona Community Center

Permian Basin Rehab Center

Pink the Basin

Safe Place of the Permian Basin

Salvation Army of Big Spring

Ward County Greater Works

West Texas Food Bank

Semi-annually, the Foundation announces competitive grant awards following review of applications submitted in the spring and fall. Spring grant cycle pre-applications are due on April 1, 2023. Visit www.pbaf.org to apply.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.