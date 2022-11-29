Non-profits preparing for Giving Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cyber Monday wraps up a weekend of purchases and spending and leads into a lesser-known “day” called Giving Tuesday.

It’s a relatively new day founded in 2012 under a simple premise: encourage people to do good.

While most days around thanksgiving are really about receiving, Giving Tuesday, as its name implies, flips the script.

“What better time than after hopefully picking up some great sales?” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels Odessa. “You got a little left over? Think about Meals on Wheels. We’ll match your donation up to $10,000.”

It’s the biggest giving day of the year for Stoker, other nonprofits, and for people who find themselves on the receiving end.

“Sometimes people don’t fit into those categories,” Stoker said. “Like, the state has some pretty good regulations about who they will and will not serve. So, the money that we raise today will go into a fund that will help us serve those who may not fit into those categories.”

If you can’t give money to an organization of your choice, your time is also appreciated. Because as the need gets greater, the need for community giving grows.

“My goal in the new year is to reach a thousand people daily, and we can only do that through the support of the community,” Stoker said. “So, events like this will definitely help us.”

