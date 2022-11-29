Non-profits preparing for Giving Tuesday

It's one of the biggest days of the year for nonprofits.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cyber Monday wraps up a weekend of purchases and spending and leads into a lesser-known “day” called Giving Tuesday.

It’s a relatively new day founded in 2012 under a simple premise: encourage people to do good.

While most days around thanksgiving are really about receiving, Giving Tuesday, as its name implies, flips the script.

“What better time than after hopefully picking up some great sales?” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels Odessa. “You got a little left over? Think about Meals on Wheels. We’ll match your donation up to $10,000.”

It’s the biggest giving day of the year for Stoker, other nonprofits, and for people who find themselves on the receiving end.

“Sometimes people don’t fit into those categories,” Stoker said. “Like, the state has some pretty good regulations about who they will and will not serve. So, the money that we raise today will go into a fund that will help us serve those who may not fit into those categories.”

If you can’t give money to an organization of your choice, your time is also appreciated. Because as the need gets greater, the need for community giving grows.

“My goal in the new year is to reach a thousand people daily, and we can only do that through the support of the community,” Stoker said. “So, events like this will definitely help us.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Midland Police Badge
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

Latest News

Giving Tuesday in West Texas
Permian Basin Petroleum Museum
Permian Petroleum Museum
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/28/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/28/22 PM
Christmas Tree at Centennial Park in Midland
West Texas for the Holidays