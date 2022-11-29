The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin provides sub-grants to benefit programs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin approved to award 12 grants this month and have provided programs in areas around West Texas.

The sub-grant program started by the Literacy Coalition is meant to help organizations with finances.

Each program could request up to $5,000, to pay for curriculums, materials or tutors to offer more resources.

The University of the Permian Basins’ First 5 was one of the programs that received this sub-grant, they work to better early childhood education before they enter grade school.

“A lot of issues we have in the Permian Basin is with adults, and so we’re intervening at a later age in their life. When it’s harder for them to meet their needs related to literacy working and paying for bills things like that so we wanna start very young,” said Jordan Sosa, Program Director for First 5 at UTPB.

Sosa says this donation will go toward what they call the community literacy initiative, which is a subcomponent of what first five does.

It gives them the chance to give out more books in events they attend so that parents can read to their kids.

Another program that received a grant, was The Boys and Girls club of Odessa, who will use the grant towards books.

“The sub-grant is going to go towards all three clubs here in Odessa. Wilkerson, Hedley and Woodson, and that’s gonna help us fill these book vending machines up. We use them as a motivator for kids,” said Executive Director of the Boys and Girls club of the Permian Basin, Andra Jones.

Executive Director of the Literacy Coalition, John Trischitti, says this is a solution that can benefit the Permian Basin.

He says that one out of three adults in the Permian Basin read at or below a 3rd grade level.

“It’s a serious issue when you talk about trying to help your kid with homework, or health literacy, you can’t read the prescription or the doctors note. It really puts a ceiling on what you can accomplish from an employment standpoint as well,” said Trischitti.

This was the first distribution of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, and they plan to open an application for Spring 2023.

