First Basin Credit Union hosts 10th annual Adopt a Star fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is hosting the tenth annual Adopt a Star fundraiser for High Sky Children’s Ranch.

All money raised is donated to High Sky to purchase Christmas gifts for children up to the age of 17-years-old.

“Most of these kids are underserved, underprivileged and come from broken homes and it’s a way for us to put a smile on their face,” said First Basin Chief Marketing Officer Tim O’Reilly.

Gifts purchased range from necessities like coats, blankets and jackets to fun wish list items like toys, cars and bicycles.

“We are so blessed by the people who live here every time there’s a need. We don’t even need to work that hard before it’s filled,” said High Sky Director of Development Coleman Sneed.

“Midland and the Permian Basin are a different breed of people and we take care of one another.

High Sky has a foster care and adoption program and prevention, reunification programs, after care programs for late teenagers and early adults.

They work with families and children that need intervention who are facing removal with CPS or foster care youth who need support. They heal generational trauma.

“The holiday season is a very important time where we think about family and getting together, warm and happy memories and everybody deserves that especially children deserve those memories,” said Sneed.

“Some of the kids that we are supporting, most of them don’t have that capability, won’t be with their families or in their homes but they deserve to have a Christmas.”

You can donate through Tuesday December 20th at any First Basin location in Midland, Odessa Andrews and Lubbock.

“Come in take a star, $5, $10 star, take it up to the teller window and they’ll take your money and put it into an account so we can give it to the kids,” said O’Reilly.

