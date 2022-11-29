CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 11/30/22

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/29/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 11/30/22: A cold front will arrive first thing Wednesday morning bringing another shot of cold air to West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the next couple of days. Occasional cool fronts look to keep temperatures seasonable over the next few days as the dry weather looks to continue.

A stronger cold front with Arctic air looks to arrive late next week but moisture looks limited at this time.

