West Texas for the Holidays

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin.

Tree Lightings

Midland: Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.

Christmas Parades

Odessa: Saturday, December 3rd at 6:30 p.m. Downtown Odessa

Midland: Saturday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park

Other Holiday Events

Santa Bikers Christmas Celebration: 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls club, Wilkerson Unit.

Historic Alpine Christmas Stroll: at 4:30 p.m. December 3rd on Sul Ross avenue

Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market: December 2nd-December 4th from 5-9 p.m. at the Parks Legado Shopping Center.

O.C Holiday Happening: 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 9th, in the area just east of the Learning Resource Center and Wilkerson Hall on the OC Campus.

CBS7′S Christmas Lights of Cheer: Every week CBS7 viewers will have the opportunity to vote on Facebook for their favorite decorated house. (Sponsored by Whataburger).

If we missed something let us know at news@cbs7.com! We will continue to update this list as we receive more events.

