West Texas for the Holidays
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin.
Tree Lightings
- Midland: Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.
- Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.
Christmas Parades
- Odessa: Saturday, December 3rd at 6:30 p.m. Downtown Odessa
- Midland: Saturday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park
Other Holiday Events
- Santa Bikers Christmas Celebration: 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls club, Wilkerson Unit.
- Historic Alpine Christmas Stroll: at 4:30 p.m. December 3rd on Sul Ross avenue
- Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market: December 2nd-December 4th from 5-9 p.m. at the Parks Legado Shopping Center.
- O.C Holiday Happening: 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 9th, in the area just east of the Learning Resource Center and Wilkerson Hall on the OC Campus.
- CBS7′S Christmas Lights of Cheer: Every week CBS7 viewers will have the opportunity to vote on Facebook for their favorite decorated house. (Sponsored by Whataburger).
If we missed something let us know at news@cbs7.com! We will continue to update this list as we receive more events.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.