West Texas for the Holidays

Christmas Tree at Centennial Park in Midland
Christmas Tree at Centennial Park in Midland
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin.

Tree Lightings

  • Midland: Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.
  • Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.

Christmas Parades

  • Odessa: Saturday, December 3rd at 6:30 p.m. Downtown Odessa
  • Midland: Saturday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park

Other Holiday Events

  • Santa Bikers Christmas Celebration: 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls club, Wilkerson Unit.
  • Historic Alpine Christmas Stroll: at 4:30 p.m. December 3rd on Sul Ross avenue
  • Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market: December 2nd-December 4th from 5-9 p.m. at the Parks Legado Shopping Center.
  • O.C Holiday Happening: 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 9th, in the area just east of the Learning Resource Center and Wilkerson Hall on the OC Campus.
  • CBS7′S Christmas Lights of Cheer: Every week CBS7 viewers will have the opportunity to vote on Facebook for their favorite decorated house. (Sponsored by Whataburger).

If we missed something let us know at news@cbs7.com! We will continue to update this list as we receive more events.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
(MGN)
Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Midland Police Badge
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

Latest News

The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Christmas at the Horseshoe event accepting Toy Donations
Christmas at the Horseshoe event accepting toy donations