Registration deadline for Odessa Parade of Lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Due to an overwhelming response from the community, Downtown Odessa, Inc. will have to close 2022 Parade of Lights float registration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. says they are astonished at the level of engagement and support from the community for the Parade of Lights events happening Saturday, December 3rd in Downtown Odessa.

Unfortunately, due to safety and logistics precautions capacity for float registrations has met it’s maximum.

Registration will be closed 5:00pm Tuesday, Nov. 29, and there will not be any day-of registration.

To register as a parade participant or find out more about the Parade of Lights events happening, check out Downtown Odessa’s Facebook page or

www.DowntownOdessaTX.com.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.