Finding Family: Audrey

(KOSA) - Audrey, 15, has a full personality with twists and turns that make up a fun and fashionable individual.

Hailing from San Angelo, she visited the ‘I Love My Selfie’ museum. During her visit, she was able to enjoy some of the cool backdrops and exhibits to show off her style.

In her Heart Gallery profile, Audrey is described as a fashionista who enjoys experimenting with new hairdos and makeup styles.

Audrey said reading is her favorite pastime. For Audrey, each book, and page brings with it, healing.

“It’s a coping [feeling]. Even when I’m not upset, I still like to read. It’s my favorite thing to do. I’ve always gone to reading because I could get my mind off [it]. It’s always a good habit to read,” Audrey explained.

She has her sights set on the future. Audrey wants to become an Occupational Therapist and spoke about her passion to help others, specifically those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“I think I have a big heart for them. I guess it warms my heart seeing people improve. That’s what I want to do. I want to see them laugh and things,” said Audrey.

She already has a good understanding of that occupation and has goals of how she wants to help.

“When there’s a sensory overload, they get overwhelmed. So, I think I want to help them be more comfortable and know what to do,” Audrey said.

Along with goals for the future, she’s hopeful to find a forever family. She was asked what that may look like for her.

“Someone that will love me for me and not just care about what I look like or how my past is. But to actually take time to know me, to care for me, to meet my needs. I don’t want to go places and stuff. I don’t want to have a big house. I just want someone. That’s all,” Audrey explained.

If you would like to open your heart and home to Audrey or any child who needs that, you can find photos, stories, and information by clicking on the links below:

