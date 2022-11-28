CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/28/22 PM

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/28/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More wind is in the forecast as the next Pacific storm system and cold front will arrive over the next day or so. As this system passes to our north...winds will be gusty and up to 40+ mph in many areas with the strongest gusts up to 60+ in the mountain areas. Be sure to secure any and all outdoor Christmas decorations that you may have up as they will be easily tossed around.

The nice and seasonable weather looks to continue through the weekend with the coolest days coming up on Wednesday into Thursday. Any Arctic air looks to hold off until later next week.

