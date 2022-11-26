Parks Legado in Odessa host Christmas Tree Market

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas Tree Market has something for everyone to take home and decorate for Christmas.

The market sells Christmas trees, wreathes, garland and poinsettias and all proceeds go directly towards the Permian High School Band.

The Christmas Tree Market started in 2018 with Parks Legado partnering with the Permian band, local organizations also got involved and helped grow the market tremendously.

Marketing coordinator at Parks Legado, Elise Hutson, said the trees are always the main attraction.

“The Christmas trees are fresh cut Fraser Fir trees all the way from Wisconsin, and then our wreathes and garland are from local farms and North Carolina,” Hutson said.

Hutson said they have 3,000 to 5,000 guests come to the market, as this is most people’s favorite time of year.

“Every time when people are out here from the public, they’re super happy,” Hutson said. “I always see smiles on peoples face, the little kids love it we have fake snow, visits from Santa and free gifts.”

There was also a vendor market with over 100 local vendors in the area with clothing, candles, jewelry, stocking stuffers and more.

Fresh trees will be sold on November 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. December 2-4will be the final days of the Christmas Tree Market.



