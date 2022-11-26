Midland Shop Hop returns for the fourth year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event consisted of nine local businesses (Perch, Shop Estilo, Rustic Windmill, Far West Coffee, Noteable, The Canopy, Sgt. Peppers, Velvet Mesquite Designs, Bird Box, and Posh Ponywhere) where shoppers had the opportunity to go from store to store.

Owner of Perch and originator of Midland Shop Hop, Jaime Cole, said the event is traditionally the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“The idea is that we wanted people to come out and shop small businesses because it is small business Saturday, but we wanted them to shop our local neighbor stores that are around in this area,” Cole said. “We partnered with shops across three different shopping centers so that people could visit each one and so a little Christmas shopping.”

The event is always a fun way to get members in the community in the holiday shopping spirit.

Midland Shop Hop will be back next year on small business Saturday.

