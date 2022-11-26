Freezing rain doesn’t deter Black Friday shoppers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Music City Mall was filled with people all day Black Friday shopping.

Many shoppers didn’t let the freezing rain stop them from getting a good deal while supporting stores in the mall.

“It’s been a really good day I’m born and raised in Midland, Odessa so it’s nice to see our community come out and support the small businesses but also the people who are working hard out here,” said Cutco Sales Rep. Sara Chavez.

“There’s a lot of high school, college students trying to pay for stuff so it’s really cool to see that our community is supporting each other.”

Many stores were committed to staying open as long as possible for shoppers.

“We had a meeting last week with our mall manager just kind of over the things that we were doing and he was like you’re there when the lights turn on and you’re there till the lights turn off and we’re like okay we’re committed to that so we’re committed to being here,” said Chavez.

Cutco says they’ve had a lot of customers and actually expected to see an increase in people as the night went on.

“So I’m expecting it to probably pick up here in a little bit. It’s been picking up here recently since around 11,” said Cutco Sales Rep. Tristan Wegener.

I spoke with some shoppers who say they hadn’t found any good deals yet.

“We’ve been here for about an hour now and we were looking at shoes but they were too pricey so we just ordered them online,” said Odessa Resident Jace Rader.

Some people told me they were just passing the time by walking around the mall, but Rader and his mom did get to the mall with something specific in mind.

“Tree topper, yea a tree topper,” said Rader.

