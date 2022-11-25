Shoppers in the community find deals on Black Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - November 25 is Black Friday, a day which traditionally marks the start of Christmas shopping, many people within the community were getting in on the deals.

From buy one get one free, to 50% off there was something for everyone.

Stores opened their doors beginning at 5 a.m., and despite the cold temperatures’ shoppers were eager to find the best Black Friday deals.

Some shoppers shared some of their finds.

“Hoodies that were on sale, and I found shoes, and bras and a lot of stuff on sale,” Kayla, a Black Friday shopper, said.

One shopper, Valerie, headed to a specific store because she knew they would have the necessities she needed.

“Well, we decide to come to Academy because we saw that they had such great deals and we’re going to New York in December, and we need all the jackets we need all the warm stuff,” Valerie said.

And the main objective of the day was pinching those pennies.

“I literally just saved 130 dollars on stuff that I wouldn’t want to spend regular price on,” Kayla said.

Valerie even explained why she chooses to shop early on Black Friday.

“There’s just so many reasons there’s so many deals everywhere,” Valerie said. “Literally there’s so many deals here everything is buy one get one, like it’s so good,”

Black Friday isn’t the end to finding the best sales before Christmas, as Cyber Monday is right around the corner on November 28.

