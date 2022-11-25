Midland businesses bring Christmas trees from Oregon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Two Midland businesses collaborated to bring fresh Christmas trees here that came all the way from Oregon.

They brought three kinds of trees, noble, douglas and nordmann fir trees. They come in different sizes and colors.

The preparation to get these trees, begins in June, when Oregon Trail Trees owner, Joe Smith, spends a couple of weeks picking out which ones he wants.

Once September arrives, they cut them and bring them to Midland.

Oregon Trail Trees has a branch in Oregon who smith communicates with each season, and he spoke a little about what kind of trees they get.

“The uniformity, the shape of the tree, the condition of the tree, and that primarily. And the height, they say that we’re the biggest, big tree seller that we have,” said smith.

Smith and his family have been selling trees in Midland for over 30 years now.

La Casa Verde Nursery offers a flocking service so that some trees have different looks and designs.

Upon purchasing one, they also give you tips on how to keep it in good condition.

Owner of the nursery, Jeremy West, says the sales for this year’s trees have gone up.

“We’ve had a great turnout this week already. We opened up earlier this week, there’s been a real, not so much a rush like last year because last year we were a bit short on trees. This year the supply line is really good,” said west.

West says that a Christmas tree symbolizes more than just something to put ornaments and lights.

It symbolizes spending time with your family, whether it’s picking a tree as a family or decorating it.

Smith says that one of the benefits of having a real tree over an artificial one, is it gives homes a good natural smell.

They also don’t drop needles even when they’re dry.

“We shake them, and clean them, and give them a bath. Get all that old stuff off of there so you don’t have the needle problem. We’ve had customers go to fake trees, and a year or two later they come right back saying, no we don’t want that anymore,” said Smith.

Smith says they start working in late October and work almost everyday until mid December, to make sure all their trees are kept in good condition.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.