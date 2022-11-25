Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. on November 24, 2022, in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110.

The investigation found that 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, Texas was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110 . A Midland woman identified as Sylvia Pulido Clavel, 43, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.

Valles failed to yield the right of way at stop sign, causing Clavel to strike Valle’s car.

Clavel was pronounced dead on the scene by the Midland Fire Department and EMS.

