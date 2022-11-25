Curb Side Bistro hosts 8th Thanksgiving Feast

Chef Alejandro and his team of volunteers served over 1,500 meals Thursday morning.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Another Thanksgiving in West Texas means another Curb Side Bistro feast.

“It takes a couple of months of preparation,” said Curb Side Bistro owner Chef Alejandro Barrientos.

That preparation is designed to provide 1,500 meals.

“I’m sorry,” Barrientos laughed. “I’m on, like, two hours of sleep.”

It’s a lot of work preparing turkey, ham, green bean casserole, corn, and mashed potatoes. Luckily for Chef Alejandro, he has an army of volunteers.

“So, right over here, we’ve got all the green bean casseroles in these smokers,” said volunteer and owner of Jersey Girl Pizza Teak-Allen Barry said. “The big cooker we’ve got full of cornbread stuffing, and it is super full.”

It’s allowed Barry to find unique ways to use his pizza ovens.

“We’ve got corn in the pizza oven!” he exclaimed.

“This year, we’ve had the most volunteers we’ve ever had,” Chef Alejandro said. “You see them in there? They’re putting in work.”

The work put in by volunteers sped up this year’s line, pushing through people at a ferocious pace.

That’s good news for Curb Side Bistro, because the need is still there.

“Inflation, rent is going higher,” Chef Alejandro said. “What one hundred dollars used to get you in groceries gets you nothing now.”

That’s why the volunteers scoop, Chef Alejandro directs, and another Thanksgiving is in the books.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
Fatal Accident (gfx)
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
Johnny Leeallen Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Jerry Don Scroggins from the...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion

Latest News

The wall represents family and community
Midland Soup Kitchen’s family wall celebrates the importance of community and family
Midland Soup Kitchen's family wall showcases community over the years
Curb Side Bistro hosts 8th annual Thanksgiving feast
Midland County Greater Works host 11th annual Thanksgiving turkey trot