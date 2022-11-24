Midland County Greater Works host 11th annual Thanksgiving turkey trot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event at Midland Memorial Stadium included a kid fun run, 10K and 5K. This is one of Midland County Greater Works biggest fundraisers of the year, all contributions go towards feeding elderly and disabled individuals in the Midland community.

Executive Director of Midland County Greater Works, Lisa Beauchamp, said with so many dedicated runners in the community the turkey trot is a fun and creative way for families to come out on Thanksgiving morning, while supporting a great cause.

“It’s wonderful, and the people that we serve are so excited when we bring their Thanksgiving food, and we bring their Christmas gifts and even once a month they’re so excited because they don’t have other means,” Beauchamp said.

For one runner, Chris Maestas, decided to participate to be get involved with the community.

“It feels great because it gives back, and they give back to us so we’re all helping each other,” Maestas said.

Maestas even invited and helped a friend, David Ryder, who had to the run the 5K a bit different than other participants because he’s visually impaired.

“He going to basically guide me through verbally while I’m running so that way there’s no interference while I’m running and trying to breathe,” Ryder said. “So basically, with certain blind individuals we either tandem with the person being we hold onto the back of their arm which is above their elbow and the person that can see guides is that way.”

Beauchamp said she thanks all the sponsors who helped make this event possible and every person who participated in the races.

Midland County Greater Works wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and hopes to see everyone at next year’s turkey trot.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.