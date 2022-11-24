Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife, Ky. police say

WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot his wife, WKYT reports.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson surrendered to officers without incident. He is charged with murder (domestic violence), violation of an emergency protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, making it Lexington’s 42nd of 2022.

The investigation adds to what city leaders are calling a crisis with domestic violence in the city. Over a dozen people have died from domestic violence this year. In early November 2021, there were zero.

Just this month, the city launched the It’s Time Lexington program, designed to address and do something about the growing domestic violence crisis. It’s a three-phase approach from learning about domestic violence and identifying it, learning to talk about it and acting to stop it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Fatal Accident (gfx)
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
Johnny Leeallen Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Jerry Don Scroggins from the...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County
USGS raises magnitude of Reeves County Earthquake from 5.3 to 5.4

Latest News

Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
The barrels provide warmth during the winter months
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
Fix West Texas offering dog barrel shelters for winter months
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on...
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans