The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday.

Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals.

What looked like sheriff’s and investigators coming in to make an arrest, quickly turned into a good gesture by the sheriffs deputies.

They began in the morning delivering a young turkey, with ingredients to make mashed potatoes, stuffing and a bag of tea.

Residents were shocked and emotional once they received their meals.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says it’s just one way to thank the community before Thanksgiving.

“It makes us feel good that we can help somebody. You know, we do what we do for the good people of this community and we’re thankful for the good people because they support us. It’s very heartwarming to see the smiles and the thanks, and the tears,” said Griffis.

Griffis says the crime investigators gave them the idea to box up these meals and hand deliver them the day before Thanksgiving.

“They came up with the idea to deliver some thanksgiving meals to some of the citizens that we’ve come across, and knew that a free thanksgiving meal will be good for them,” said Griffis.

The citizens that were given the food were either chosen by the sheriffs office, or someone else referred the family to receive a meal.

Some of the residents were chosen for this free meal weren’t able to physically move around and some were using a stroller to walk.

Most of the meals were delivered to Odessa and West Odessa residents..and all said they’re extremely thankful for the meal provided by the Ector County Sheriffs Office.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.