Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns

UIL
UIL(TPSN)
By Lauren Munt and Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather.

The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater.

The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany Lions.

The Rankin Red Devils are scheduled to take on reigning state champs, the Westbrook Wildcats at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Robert Lee.

The Balmorhea Bears will play against the Witharral Panthers at 3 p.m. Saturday in Hermleigh.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Fatal Accident (gfx)
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
Johnny Leeallen Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Jerry Don Scroggins from the...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County
USGS raises magnitude of Reeves County Earthquake from 5.3 to 5.4

Latest News

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch
A SWD site in the Permian Basin.
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
Scientists warned West Texas' earthquakes could get stronger. What happens next?