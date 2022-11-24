Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns

Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather.

The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater.

The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany Lions.

The Rankin Red Devils are scheduled to take on reigning state champs, the Westbrook Wildcats at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Robert Lee.

The Balmorhea Bears will play against the Witharral Panthers at 3 p.m. Saturday in Hermleigh.

