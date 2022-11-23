West Texas boxer set to fight in South Korea

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Undefeated Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza is heading to South Korea for his next fight.

His upcoming fight is going to be his biggest challenge so far, and now he has a new training method to motivate him.

The West Texas boxer will be fighting in Manny Pacquiao’s undercard against a Korean boxer.

A fight that he says is a dream come true, but not because of who he’s fighting, but because of what this fight can do for him as an undefeated boxer.

Mendoza says because this is going to be his biggest challenge, he’s taking his training seriously.

“Yea, we’re doing a lot more therapy for recovery, we’re preparing a thousand times more, I’m more focused, I’m more eager for this fight, because this is a big opportunity. This is the opportunity we’ve been waiting for. And we’re going to give it our all and we’re going to bring back this win to West Texas,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says Pacquiao was his boxing idol growing up, and says it’s a dream come true to fight in his undercard, but he does have a proposal for the philippine boxer.

“You know he’s an inspiration, and he’s debating whether or not he wants to come back to boxing, and if he does come back we wanna be the first in line. And you know I’d be great to fight manny Pacquiao and we want that fight,” said Mendoza.

One of Mendoza’s new traditions is having live music play meanwhile training.

He says it’s something new he’s testing out and also wants to include for future trainings.

“So these last couple weeks it gets more intense, it gets more harder and it’s always awesome to have some extra motivation, live music, and I’m just excited for this fight. I need as much motivation and as much support for this fight,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says he still doesn’t know who his opponent will be but says he’s ready for whoever he’s put up against.

Mendoza is currently 35-0 and the fight will be on triller fight clubs PPV event.

The fight is scheduled on December 10.

